Mitsotakis after the meeting with Erdogan: The 3 axes of cooperation with Turkey 

The three axes that will ensure a better cooperation between Greece and Turkey were described by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in his statements after the conclusion of the NATO summit in Vilnius, on the sidelines of which he met – among others – with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As he noted, the framework for a better cooperation includes three axes:

Political dialogue under the guidance of foreign ministers. “The important geopolitical issues will be raised there, including the most important issue which we recognize as our difference with Turkey, namely the delimitation of the maritime zones, EEZ and continental shelf, in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, ” the prime minister said.

Confidence Building Measures, “which can bear more fruit by building on the positive momentum of the last months.” The so-called positive agenda, which concerns issues of cooperation in areas such as the economy, energy, civil protection. “I believe we can quickly have tangible results,” the Greek premier underlined.