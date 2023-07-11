Staikouras: Greece’s 2030 development plan includes 188 projects worth 27.6 billion euros

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras presented during the “Fin Forum 2023” Conference on Tuesday the emblematic projects included in the Development Plan for Greece 2030 in the field of Infrastructure.

Staikouras reiterated that the purpose is to build on the many positive developments of the last years, noting that the implementation of the strategic goals that have been set will be pursued in a climate of creative cooperation of all parties involved.

During his speech, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport underlined that the Development Plan for Greece includes 188 projects amounting to 27.6 billion euros and summarized the main priorities in the infrastructure sector.

A priority for the new leadership of the ministry is the implementation of, among others, the following projects: Thessaloniki Metro, Central Greece Highway E65, Patra-Pyrgos Highway, Aktio-Amvrakia Road Connection, Northern Road Axis of Crete, Line 4 of the Athens Metro, Chalkida-Psachna Bypass and Bralos-Amfissa Axis.