Greek islands the new “Eldorado” for supermarket chains

Greek islands are the new “Eldorado” for the big supermarket chains, which claim a stronger share of the tourist turnover that approaches 1.5 billion euros.

In the past, supermarkets operating in the wholesale sector such as Metro, Masoutis, Sklavenitis and AB Vassilopoulos, who supply restaurants, hotels as well as local mini markets, used to capitalize on the tourist flows. However, a shift in the strategy of the chains has been recorded over the last two years, leading them to more aggressive moves as they claim a stronger presence in popular tourist destinations.

According to market estimates, the turnover on the islands, including Crete, is estimated to exceed 900 million euros for stores with at least two cash registers, while if smaller local businesses with one cash register are included, the total turnover reaches 1.5 billion euros.

Crete is the island that traditionally records the highest performance in terms of basket value, while last year it recorded the strongest revenue growth (9.2%), based on NielsenIQ measurements.

Accordingly, the Ionian Islands have also attracted the interest of the big chains, since they receive flocks of tourists from abroad, mainly from England, Italy, Germany, Spain, and France, while also attracting a significant share of younger visitors, who avoid all-inclusive packages holidays, thus “stimulating” the local economy.