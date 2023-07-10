Less working hours or even halting work in certain workplaces during the heatwave

The Labor Ministry addressed a strict recommendation to employers to take the necessary technical and organizational measures required to deal with the imminent heatwave.

These include, if deemed necessary, the reduction of working hours or even the cessation of work during peak temperature hours, i.e. from 12 noon to 5 pm.

The measures that have been analyzed in a circular issued on May 26 concern the period when very high temperatures will apply in the country, i.e. from Wednesday July 12 until the beginning of next week.

The heatwave will begin to affect Greece as of Wednesday, July 12, bringing extremely high temperatures.