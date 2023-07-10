Piraeus rejected the new improved Seajets proposal for the acquisition of ANEK

Piraeus Bank rejected again the new improved proposal of the three Seajets companies for the acquisition of the shipping company ANEK.

The Competition Committee is expected to meet on Wednesday, July 12, in order to decide whether to accept the absorption of ANEK by Attica Group, which was determined by the creditors and shareholders of the company.

ANEK, in its announcement to the stock exchange, stated that Piraeus Bank in its response letter to the new proposal of the Seajets companies, cited the lack of sufficient funds that would ensure the company’s survival as a reason for the rejection.