E9 Statement for property sales digital on myPROPERTY

E9 Property Statements are automatically and digitally created and submitted as of Friday, on a pilot basis, cutting down on bureaucracy.

The automatic creation of the E9 statement, without any action by the taxpayer, is carried out based on the data obtained from myPROPERTY, after the submission of the Real Estate Transfer Tax statement and the posting of the contract.

More specifically, taxpayers will now receive a notification by e-mail that the E9 declaration has been submitted automatically and that he can search for it in the relevant application of the myAADE digital portal.

It should be mentioned that the digital creation and submission of E9 concerns Real Estate Transfer Tax returns submitted after May 17, 2023 and are uploaded to the platform from 7 July 2023 onwards.