JP Morgan ‘landing’ in Athens

JP Morgan held a series of contacts during its visit to Greece. The delegation spoke to a number of government officials, as well as listed companies and banks.

JP Morgan’s visit marks:

– Expectations for the rapid acquisition of investment grade rating.

– The further recovery of the Athens stock exchange, which can play an important role in the Greek economic growth.

– The fact that Greece can absorb important European funds and channel them into the real economy.

The agenda on banks

Speaking with Greek banks, JP Morgan focused on credit expansion with and without the RRF, the new goals of the banks, the creation of new and more sophisticated products and of course the course of the economy.

JP Morgan wants to see the performance of tourism and if it met the initial expectations as well as real estate, which is experiencing a great recovery, despite inflation and fears that there will be disinvestment in this market.

It also plans meetings with government officials responsible for public investments.