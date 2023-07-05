Vodafone: Revenues up 6% in January-May

Vodafone Greece announced on Wednesday that total revenues increased by 6% in January-May and the revenues from services also grew by 3%.

In statements to the press, the president and CEO of the telecommunications company, Haris Broumidis, noted that Vodafone’s subscriber base is stable while the increase in demand for data exceeded 70%. He added that the company consistently implements its investment plan, amounting to 600 million euros, staying on track and sometimes exceeding the initial goals.

Vodafone’s 5G population coverage is at 71% based on March data, while it is estimated to reach 86% in March 2024, after one year at 92% and in 2026 at 96%. In fiber optics, the goal of 850,000 homes passed by 2025 remains the same. Today, the company can cover 280,000 households and businesses with fiber direct to the home (FTTH). In March 2024 it is estimated that it will be able to connect 350,000 homes and businesses with fiber optic.