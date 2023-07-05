HIG invests 200 million euros in tourism

Inventio, exclusive operator of US investment firm HIG in Greece, is in negotiations for the acquisition of three hotels totaling 200 million euros (100 million for the acquisition and the rest for renovation).

HIG, in addition to the portfolio of 9 hotels it already owns, is active in the logistics market with the acquisition, among others, of freight forwarder and logistics provider Beinoglou.

The company also proceeds with the project of converting the former steel mill of Hellenic Halyvourgia in Aspropyrgos in a model international transport and storage center (via train, ship, trucks – trimodal), a total investment of 300 million euros.

The aforementioned project was discussed in the Inter-ministerial Committee and joined the strategic investments program in March 2023.

According to the founder and general manager of Inventio, Konstantinos Bitros, the first storage will be ready for lease in about two years and interest is already being recorded.

As the general manager of Inventio also said in a press briefing yesterday, HIG will continue to build its portfolio in Greece in the next 2 to 3 years, because “there are many opportunities” in the tourism and logistics sectors.

Based on the information provided, HIG as a fund manager has invested in Greece approximately 1.350 billion euros and has drawn up a program of new investments, aiming to reach an asset value of 1.5 billion, with equity investments of approximately 350 million euros.

Its companies employ approximately 4,500 workers, while total turnover reaches 450 million (70 million from tourism and 350 million from logistics), with a perspective to reach 600-650 million euros in five years.