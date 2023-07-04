Entersoft strengthens its position in Intensive Retail Software

Entersoft announced on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of “SW RetailSoft SA”, in Heraklion, Attica.

The acquisition is part of Entersoft’s strategic plan to expand its presence in the Intensive Retail Software market, particularly in Super Markets, Mini Markets and Department Stores. The company has strong expertise in project implementation and 24/7 support for demanding retail organizations, as well as a nationwide network of more than 40 partners.

Its clientele includes major Super Market chains such as LIDL, MyMarket, Galaxias, Thanopoulos, Halkiadakis, SYNKA Crete, Retail&More (Carrefour), Biologiko Xorio, as well as other companies with significant retail operations such as ANEK Lines, HONDOS CENTER, Gucci, Adidas, Ralph Lauren, AXF Attrativo, Perfect Toys and others.

Total revenue for the financial year 2022 amounted to approximately 1.45 million euros, while Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) amounted to 0.2 million euros. The company has a net cash position.

The agreed price amounts to 1.2 million euros. In addition, Entersoft will pay an earnout bonus depending on the achievement of revenue and profitability targets for the year 2023. The acquisition will be financed from Entersoft’s own funds.