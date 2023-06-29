DESFA: Increased demand in the first non-binding phase of the Market Test for the expansion of NNGS

Greece received interest from 27 companies in booking future capacity at its gas grid, which would allow them to import and export gas to Europe via the country in the coming decades, grid operator DESFA said on Thursday.

The companies have requested capacity allocation to import and export gas from next year up to 2050, both through existing and new entry points, according to DESFA.

Of these 27 proposals, 17 come from international companies, mainly from Central and South-Eastern Europe (such as Bulgaria, Romania, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia, Germany, Cyprus, North Macedonia), but also the US, which highlights Greece’s upgraded role in the energy map of the region, while the remaining 10 come from large Greek companies.

Approximately 40% of the requests were submitted by companies that have not yet been active in the Greek Natural Gas market.