Papathanassis: Acceleration of NSRF and Recovery Fund

Newly appointed Alternate Finance Minister Nikos Papathanassis stressed the importance of EU resources, specifically the NSRF and the Recovery Fund, during the handover ceremony on Tuesday.

He referred to the NSRF 2014-2020, saying that the absorption rate increased to 87% from 27% in 2019.

Regarding the new NSRF 2021-2027, he noted that more than 8,000 applications for funding from small and medium enterprises for investment projects, totaling 780 million euros, have been submitted.

As for the Recovery Fund, he pointed out that the inflows amount to 11 billion euros, while another tranche is expected for this year.