Greek budget shows primary surplus of 2.3 bln euros in January-May

The Greek state budget recorded a primary surplus of 2.3 billion euros in the five-month period, up from a budget target for a surplus of 1.396 billion and a deficit of 1.487 billion euros in the same period in 2022.

Net revenue was 26.252 billion euros, up 12.6% from targets, reflecting higher tax revenue, higher Public Investment Programme revenue and collection of 603 million euros from ANFAs. Regular budget revenue was 28.958 billion euros, up 13.3% from targets.

Tax revenue was 22.866 billion euros, up 9.2% from targets, VAT revenue was 9.417 billion, up 516 million from targets, special consumption tax revenue was 2.633 billion, down 73 million from targets, property taxes totaled 1.306 billion, up 59 million and income tax revenue was 6.158 billion, up 633 million from targets.