Sunak to Mitsotakis: We will continue our joint work

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his re-election, stressing that the United Kingdom and Greece will continue to work together on major international challenges.

More specifically, he congratulated Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his electoral success and expressed his best wishes for his future term. He continued by saying that he is looking forward to working closely with him to strengthen the long-term relationship between the United Kingdom and Greece.

At the same time, Rishi Sunak pointed out that the two countries have a close and historical relationship, based on shared values, but also a commitment to offer a future of prosperity to the people of Greece and the United Kingdom.