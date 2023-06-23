Logo Image

Hellenic Cables: Agreement to supply world’s largest offshore wind farm with inter-array cables

Hellenic Cables has signed a contract with Ørsted to supply inter-array cables for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm. Based on the contract, Hellenic Cables will be responsible for the design, manufacture, supply, termination and testing of the inter-array of cables that will connect the wind turbines and the offshore conversion station. The supply includes approximately 262 km of inter-array 66kV cables with XLPE insulation, representing approximately 50% of the wind farm’s total requirements.

The production will begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 at Hellenic Cables’ state-of-the-art submarine cable factory in Corinth.
With a capacity of 2.85 GW, Hornsea 3 will be able to generate low-cost, clean, renewable electricity capable of powering over 3 million UK homes. The project will make a significant contribution to the UK government’s target of setting into operation 50 GW of offshore wind power by 2030.

