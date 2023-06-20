Stournaras: Microfinance a tool for those excluded from the banking system

The European and global experience are sending encouraging signals for the prospects of the microfinance economic model in Greece, taking into account that microfinance is one of the few tools available for those excluded from the banking system, including micro-enterprises, Bank of Greece governor Yannis Stournaras said speaking on Tuesday at an event entitled: “The institution of microfinance and the prospects for the Greek market.”

Stournaras pointed out that despite any problems and failures, this institution can assist national, European, and global efforts to finance economically weak individuals and very small businesses, alleviate poverty, increase incomes and living standards, reduce unemployment and enhance growth.