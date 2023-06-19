Greece participates in 29th Beijing International Book Fair with more than 200,000 visitors

Greece participated in the 29th Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) with dozens of publications of Greek-Chinese content and a rich program of parallel activities. Visitors in the fair exceeded 200,000 this year.

The thousands of people who visited the Greek stand had the opportunity to leaf through old and new Chinese publications on the subject of Greece and Greek Letters, translations of Greek authors, children’s books and even comics with content from Aesop’s fables and Greek mythology. At the same time, young and old were impressed by the presentation of virtual reality on themes from Greek mythology.

The Embassy of Greece in China assumed the responsibility for the organization of Greece’s participation.

“Next to countries with a significant presence in the field of books and culture, such as the USA, Germany and Italy, Greece certainly could not miss the 29th Beijing International Book Fair. The Greek book is extremely loved in China, while the Greek culture is an inexhaustible source of inspiration for new Chinese publications and for Chinese authors and publishers,” the ambassador of Greece in China, Dr. Evgenios Kalpyris, commented.

“Greece’s participation in the fair had zero financial cost for the Greek side, following the actions of the Embassy, but on the contrary it produced value, through the promotion of the Greek book and the image of Greece as a pillar of classical and modern Western culture to the Chinese public,” Kalpyris added.