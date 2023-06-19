Greece launches first tender for battery energy storage units

Τhe first tender for the operational and investment support of autonomous storage units with batteries with a total capacity of 400 MW has been launched, with the publication of the relevant announcement by the Waste, Energy and Water Regulatory Authority.

According to an announcement, investors will submit their offers by July 10 followed by the evaluation process, so that the final list of projects that will qualify will be made public at the beginning of August.

Investment interest in the energy storage sector is huge and according to market executives the number of bids submitted in the first tender may exceed 300. The total power of the projects seeking to qualify will surpass the auctioned power (400 MW).

According to the latest data, the Waste, Energy and Water Regulatory Authority has issued 514 licenses for energy storage units that “accumulate” a capacity of 29 GW.

All major Greek groups (PPC, MYTILINEOS, MORE, TERNA Energy, Helleniq Energy, Copelouzos Group, Eunice Energy Group) are expected to participate in the tender as well as major foreign groups wishing to enter the energy storage sector. The main reason for the high participation which is discounted is that thanks to the state support, the sustainability of the investments is guaranteed.