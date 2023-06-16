Sklavenitis among the top 250 brands in retail sector

Reselling products, sustainable practices in supply chain operations and leveraging technology in the retail sector are the most important trends that will affect the global market, according to Deloitte’s annual report.

As far as Greece is concerned, the Sklavenitis group is the only Greek retail company included in the list of the top 250 companies worldwide, for the second consecutive year.

Sklavenitis has recorded sales growth of 5.1% for the financial year 2021 with the consolidated turnover close to 4 billion euros.