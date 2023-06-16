Greek banks’ interest revenue to reach 8 billion euros this year

The interest income of Greek banks is estimated at 8 billion euros in 2023, with the main volume of income seen in the second half of 2023, as the continued rise in interest rates by the European Central Bank creates further conditions for profitability.

Interest earnings together with dividends continue to be the dominant issue after the new ECB interest rate increase by 0.25 basis points for foreign investors.

The banks received “pressure” at the Goldman Sachs conference to satisfy the investment agenda of the funds, while there was optimism for income from interest, which is estimated at 7 billion euros in terms of Greece and 8 billion euros in terms of Greece and foreign activities.

Foreign investors have now turned their eyes on the new government’s growth program and the rating agencies’ prospects regarding the acquisition of the investment grade, which will significantly change all the assets of Greek banks.