Shipwreck in Pylos: Hopes for survivors fading

Hopes are fading to find more surviving refugees and migrants who were on board the fishing boat that sank in international waters off the coast of the Peloponnese, near the deepest point of the Mediterranean (the depth there is estimated at 5,000 meters).

However, the search and rescue operation by the Hellenic Coast Guard to locate any missing persons is expected to continue at least until Friday morning, according to government sources.

At the moment, a Coast Guard patrol boat, a high seas vessel, a frigate, nine vessels are operating at the area, while three helicopters from the Coast Guard, the Air Force and the Navy are operating from the air.

Most of the rescued persons are of Syrian, Pakistani and Egyptian nationality. So far 78 deaths have been recorded, while 104 have been rescued.