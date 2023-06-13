Soaring prices curtail Greeks’ holiday spending

Greeks’ holiday spending will be cut by 15% in 2023, according to a survey carried out by the Hellenic Retail Business Association with the support of the ELTRUN Research Center of theAthens University of Economic and Business, which shows a clear shift of the public to less expensive holiday solutions.

The survey which records the purchasing habits of the public for 2023, reflects the tendency of Greek consumers to save money in order to be able to take a trip, or to extend its duration.

The majority of Greeks opt for holiday homes, either staying with friends and family (26%), or renting apartments and making reservations in hotels (22%).

More specifically, 20% of the participants in the survey choose rented rooms and only 9% hotels. Finally, 6% of the Greeks choose camping and 6% opt for a trip abroad.