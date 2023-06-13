Logo Image

Greek employers more optimistic over employment prospects in Q3

Employers expect a 8% increase in the number of employed people in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the previous quarter and 17% compared with the same period last year.

Greek employers are more optimistic over hiring intentions in the next three months, ManpowerGroup said in a survey on employment prospects.
In the survey, released on Tuesday, ManpowerGroup said total employment prospects rose to +16 pct.

Additionally, 35% of the 510 employers surveyed expect an increase in hiring, 47% expect no change and 15% predict a decrease.
Improvement in 8 out of 9 sectors

Greek organizations in eight of the nine sectors expect an increase in the number of employed people in the third quarter of 2023, while the employment prospects index shows a decrease in only one sector.
The most competitive sector

According to the ManpowerGroup survey, the transport and supply chain sectors recorded the highest increase in hiring, 53%, up 45% compared with the second quarter and 58% compared with the same period last year.
Communication Services and IT

One of the sectors with the highest increase is communication services with hiring prospects at +45%, but also information technology.

