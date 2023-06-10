Projects on top of the list of public procurement contracts

Seven thousand five hundred and seventeen (7,517) projects worth 3.83 billion euros were financed throughout the country by the public procurement program in 2022, bringing this category (projects) to the top of expenditure once again.

Based on the data of the Central Electronic Public Procurement Registry (KIMDIS) processed by the Hellenic Single Public Procurement Authority (HSPPA), it appears that, last year, 222,404 public procurement contracts were “executed” for a total amount of 11.14 billion euros. This amount is slightly higher than the equivalent of 2021.

First on the list of contracts are the projects followed by supplies with almost 3.8 billion euros, services with 3.35 billion euros, studies with 121.8 million euros and technical or other related services with 63.3 million euros.