Greek shipowners: Bye or Sell?

Greek shipowners have recently proceeded with new orders and purchases of modern second-hand bulk carriers as well as sales of older tankers.

Meadway Shipping and Trading has ordered another bulk carrier, a handysize (42,300 dwt capacity) at Japan’s Oshima Shipyard, which will be delivered in 2026. According to the shipping company’s website, its order book now consists of eight ships.

It is noted that Alpha Bulkers and Laskaridis Maritime have recently been involved in shipbuilding for the transport of bulk dry cargo.

On the secondary market, the main deal concerns the sale of the ultramax Great Venture (61,400 dwt capacity and built in 2019), which was put up for online auction. According to the shipping broker Cleaves Shipbroking, the competition for the vessel was fierce and a total of six offers were submitted, with the final price reaching 30.03 million dollars. The final buyer is said to be Greek, with many brokers naming Equinox Maritime, a company formed in 2001 following the merger of Dileship Marine Corp with J G Goumas (Shipping) Co.

Alberta Shipmanagement is also active in the sector. Popeye (98,730 dwt capacity and built in 2013), formerly AM Liberia, appeared in the company’s fleet in 2023. Its value is estimated by MarineTraffic and Signal Ocean platform at 26.5 million dollars. According to the shipping company’s website it has also ordered a handymax, with a capacity of 42,000 dwt, at the Japanese shipyard Oshima, which will be delivered in 2025.

According to Greek shipping brokers, Seastar Chartering acquired one more vessel, the handy Seastar Viking (capacity 39,782 dwt and built in 2015), formerly Fengtien.

Meanwhile, Greek shipowners continue to sell older tankers. Dynacom Tankers reportedly sold the VLCC Yio (302,481 dwt, built 2005), for 54 million dollars.

New Shipping has also reportedly sold the VLCC Good News (319,430 dwt capacity and built in 2002), for 43 million dollars.

Atlas Maritime has reportedly achieved a particularly high price for a 16-year-old aframax, the Dakota Strength (capacity 115,837 dwt and built in 2007). Based on shipping sources, the price was set at 39.8 million dollars.

Sun Enterprises has reportedly sold the oldest tanker in its fleet. According to freight brokers, the LR1 tanker Amazon Beauty (capacity 72,910 dwt and built in 2004) “changed hands”, for about 19.5 million dollars.

Several brokerage houses said that Prime Marine has proceeded with a triple sale of LR1 tankers. More specifically, the sale concerns the Golden Shiner (75,000 dwt capacity and built in 2007), Lake Sturgeon (same capacity and built in 2008) and Bowfin (same capacity and built in 2008), for a total of 79 million dollars.

It is said that an important factor that is now influencing the investment decisions of shipowners is the new environmental regulations (IEC-CII) put into operation by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the need for modern tonnage.