Greek elections: New Democracy candidate Pnevmatikos out of the electoral race

The New Democracy (ND) parliamentary candidate in Evia, Spyros Pnevmatikos, withdrew from the electoral battle and will hand over the seat if elected, following his recent controversial remarks about healthcare for cancer patients.

In a post, Pnevmatikos announced that he was withdrawing from the election race, stating that if he is elected, he will resign as an MP and hand over the seat.

Earlier, he had contacted New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Meanwhile, Mitsotakis sent a clear message from Aidipsos on Friday that he intends to prioritise the upgrading of Greece’s national health system. “One thing, my friends, I will not negotiate: the universal access of every citizen, regardless of what stage they are at, to the best treatment that the national health system can provide. Especially when we are talking about a difficult issue, such as cancer.”