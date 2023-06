Greek stocks rose 0.6% on Thursday, pushing the general index of the Athens stock market to the highest level since June 23, 2014 (1,270.38 points).

The Large Cap index ended 0.32% up and the Mid Cap index rose 1.00%. Turnover was at 165.33 million euros in volume of 44,997,690 shares.

Traders said investment interest focused on Terna Energy, Mytilineos and Lamda Development.