Earthquake measuring 4.8 Richter jolts Atalanti; felt in Attica

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale was recorded on Thursday at 15.33 in the area of Atalanti, the Athens National Observatory’s Geodynamic Institute said.

The earthquake was felt in several areas of Attica. The quake’s epicentre was located 13 km southwest of the town of Atalanti and 101 km northeast of Athens.

There are no reports of damage so far.

“People in Atalanti and the surrounding villages were scared and came out of their homes,” deputy regional governor Ilias Sanidas said.