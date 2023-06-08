SKY express sees 360 mln euro turnover and 4.5 mln passengers in 2023

“Last year was a milestone for SKY express and Greek tourism that surpassed all expectations,” the head of the General Commercial Directorate, Gerasimos Skaltsas, said during an event marking the start of the summer season.

Skaltsas said that the company had an excellent performance in the first quarter of 2023 and, based on the pre-bookings for the summer, this looks likely to exceed expectations.

Turnover is expected to amount to 360 million euros compared to 262 million euros in 2022 and 79 million euros before the pandemic in 2019.

SKY express will offer a total of 3.8 million seats, compared to 3.2 million in 2022 (an increase of 17%) and only 1.3 million in 2019 (+200%).

The airline estimated that it will reach 4.5 million passengers this year from 3.5 million last year, in approximately 54,000 flights, to at least 65 destinations, from 50,000 flights and 56 destinations in 2022 (32,500 flights and 30 destinations in 2019). In summer, passenger traffic is seen rising 14%, to 2.33 million passengers, from 1.91 million last year.

The company has recently received the second Airbus A321neo, totaling 23 aircraft.

Executives of the company’s management also stated that they are considering the possibility of its listing on the Athens Stock Exchange, however, at the present stage, the main priority is the further development of SKY express.