Israeli companies show interest in three investments in Florina

Israeli companies have expressed interest in investments in the sectors of energy, tourism and legume processing in the region of Florina.

In a new meeting held at the Florina Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the presence of Western Macedonia regional governor, Giorgos Kasapidis, and the president of the Florina Chamber, Savvas Sapalidis, as well as Israeli businessmen, interest was expressed in the implementation of a tourism investment that will open 80 new jobs, in addition to the creation of a legume processing unit and a 500 MW photovoltaic park.

A new meeting will follow later in June, as both sides seek to reach final agreements as soon as possible and proceed with their investments.