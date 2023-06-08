OTE: A price war does not favor the markets and delays investments

“A price war does not favor the markets and delays investments,” OTE Chairman & CEO, Michael Tsamaz, said on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of OTE shareholders.

In reply to a question about Nova’s pricing policy, he said that history has proved that a company which starts a price war will then face problems, even bankruptcy.

Tsamaz stated that OTE will continue its investment program, which amounts to 640 million euros in 2023. He also announced the gradual integration of Deutsche Telekom’s “T” brand into the Group’s communication.

As he said, “we are a member of the Deutsche Telekom Group, one of the leading telecommunications groups worldwide, with the No. 1 brand in Europe, the ‘T’ brand. The time has come to capitalize on this brand by gradually incorporating the ‘T’ mark into our communications. By leveraging the power of the Cosmote brand in the domestic market and a brand recognized by millions of people worldwide, we will further strengthen our position.”

Tsamaz clarified that there is no question of abolishing the OTE and Cosmote brands, which are among the most recognizable in Greece.