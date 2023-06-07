Logo Image

Athens International Airport says passenger traffic soars

(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)

n the January-May period, passenger traffic reached 9.15 million passengers

Passenger traffic in the Athens International Airport (AIA) showed a spectacular increase in May, totaling 2,538,086, up 23.4% compared with May 2022 and up 11.1% compared with the same month in 2019.

According to data from the Athens International Airport, domestic and international traffic surpassed 2022 levels, by 20.6% and 24.8%, respectively, while in comparison with May 2019, domestic passenger traffic was up 15.6% and international traffic was also up 9.1%.

In the January-May period, passenger traffic reached 9.15 million passengers, up 39.9% compared with the same period last year and up 5.9% compared with 2019. As for domestic traffic, it rose by 29.9% while international traffic also rose by 45.1% compared with 2022, and by 7.9% and 4.9%, respectively, compared with 2019.

