Bulgaria to be the honoured country in 87th TIF

Bulgaria will be the honored country at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) to be held on September 9-17, according to sources of “Naftemporiki”, with the relevant consultations being at the final stage and official announcements expected to be made in due course.

After the withdrawal of Israel a few months ago, due to the geopolitical developments and the tension in its wider region, the competent authorities were in contact with Bulgaria and South Korea. Following the good cooperation of TIF-Helexpo with Bulgaria ahead of the 1st International Circular Economy Exhibition, Forward Green, which starts on Thursday, the two sides are thus heading towards a final agreement so that Bulgaria participates as the honored country in the 87th TIF.

Greek-Bulgarian investments in the Circular Economy

It is worth noting that 138 exhibitors will participate in the 1st International Circular Economy Exhibition, Forward Green, of which 107 are directly from Greece, Germany, Bulgaria and Switzerland, while a dynamic Bulgarian delegation of companies and organizations will participate aiming at Greek-Bulgarian synergies and joint investments in the sector of recycling and the circular economy in general.

Forum for the Circular Economy

There is also a large number of parallel events surrounding the 1st Forward Green, such as the Circular Economy Forum, which will be attended by renowned Greek and foreign speakers and is organized in collaboration with Improvetech and the German Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry, under the auspices of the Central Union of Municipalities of Greece (KEDE), sponsored by Motor Oil and supported by the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and the Greek national Tourism Organisation (GNTO) as well as the 2nd Circular Economy Festival of the Municipality of Thessaloniki “Thess Clean-Thess Green” with the organizational support of TIF-Helexpo.