Greek stocks end sharply higher after Goldman Sachs’ recommendations

Τhe general index touched new 9-year highs.

Greek stocks ended sharply higher on the Athens Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the general index touching new 9-year highs.

Traders said investment interest focused on bank shares following the positive recommendations by Goldman Sachs which raised price-targets for all four Greek systemic banks.

The general index jumped 2.21% to close at 1,244.75 points, the highest close since July 3, 2014.

The Large Cap index rose 2.50% and the Mid Cap index also rose 0.82%.

Turnover was 143.41 million euros in volume of 37,303,337 shares.

