Eurobarometer survey shows citizens’ high awareness of the upcoming European elections

The European Parliament released its Spring 2023 Eurobarometer survey showing citizens’ strong support for democracy and a high awareness of the upcoming European elections.

One year ahead of the next European elections, public interest in these elections has measurably increased. A clear majority of citizens (56%) are interested in the next European elections, 6 points higher compared to 2018, one year before the last European elections. The corresponding percentage in Greece is 49% in 2023, while in 2018 it was 39%.

Around two thirds of respondents (67%) say they would be likely to vote if the European elections were held next week. A similar question was included in the EP Eurobarometer survey in April 2018, when 58% said they were likely to do so, indicating that citizens are currently more inclined to vote in the 2024 European elections than they were at a similar point in time before the 2019 elections. A percentage of 74% in Greece answered positively to the same question.