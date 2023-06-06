Logo Image

Eurobarometer survey shows citizens’ high awareness of the upcoming European elections

One year ahead of the next European elections, public interest in these elections has measurably increased.

The European Parliament released its Spring 2023 Eurobarometer survey showing citizens’ strong support for democracy and a high awareness of the upcoming European elections.

One year ahead of the next European elections, public interest in these elections has measurably increased. A clear majority of citizens (56%) are interested in the next European elections, 6 points higher compared to 2018, one year before the last European elections. The corresponding percentage in Greece is 49% in 2023, while in 2018 it was 39%.

Around two thirds of respondents (67%) say they would be likely to vote if the European elections were held next week. A similar question was included in the EP Eurobarometer survey in April 2018, when 58% said they were likely to do so, indicating that citizens are currently more inclined to vote in the 2024 European elections than they were at a similar point in time before the 2019 elections. A percentage of 74% in Greece answered positively to the same question.

