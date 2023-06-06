Greece’s Karpathos features among the 8 most beautiful islands in Europe

The Greek island of Karpathos features in the list of Switzerland’s largest newspaper, Blick, with the best islands of Europe distinguished for their traditions, unparalleled natural beauty and authenticity.

Karpathos, which occupies the 5th place, “is a bright example of quality, as it is also known as the ‘secret’ Santorini. Typical blue-and-white villages, beautiful beaches, enchanting sunsets and traditional Greek food. Karpathos means endless pleasure!”

Other places included in Blick’s list is Porquerolles in France, Ponza in Italy, La Graciosa in the Canary Islands, Gozo in Malta, Guernsey in Britain, Terschelling in the Netherlands and Amrum in Germany.

“The island is constantly gaining new friends from abroad, while there are many people who visit us every year,” Karpathos’ Deputy Mayor responsible for Tourism, Manolis Paragios said and added: “Karpathos is expected to attract many visitors this summer, especially from Scandinavia, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and other German-speaking countries.”