Another five individuals face criminal charges for train crash in Tempi

Larissa prosecuting authorities on Friday pressed new criminal charges against five Hellenic Railways Organisation (OSE) officials for the train crash in Tempi, according to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency. The charges were pressed against all OSE directors in the period 2017-2020 and the head of the railway systems directorate from 2017 until 2021 and his successor after 2021 as well as against the director of the technical systems maintenance directorate from 2021. They face criminal charges but through acts of omission for the same offences as the station master and railway inspector on the night of the accident.

Late April, the head of the Larissa Appeals Court Public Prosecutors’ Office, who is overseeing the investigation into the tragic rail accident at Tempi, pressed charges against the former president of the Hellenic Railways Organisation (OSE) for breach of duty.

The same charge was also brought against another two individuals, who were on the committee that recommended the transfer of the 59-year-old station master on duty at the time of the accident, in violation of age restrictions.

The former president of the Hellenic Railways Organisation testified last Monday before an appellate-level examining magistrate in Larissa. He claimed to have acted legally, as he simply ratified the recommendation made by OSE’s Evaluation Committee regarding the transfer.