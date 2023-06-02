Greek elections: The strategies of the parties on the way to the June 25 polls

Political leaders bank on the “strong candidates” of their parties as well as “fresh” faces, with the aim of opening to a wider audience ahead of the parliamentary elections on June 25.

The New Democracy’s message is that there is no room for complacency and stresses the need for everyone to vote in the upcoming elections. Special focus is placed on the comparison of New Democracy’s positions with those of SYRIZA and PASOK, primarily on economic issues.

SYRIZA – which saw the party’s percentages fall to 20.07% in the recent elections – is aiming at “overturning the correlations of forces recorded in the polls of May 21”. In this context, “fresh” persons are recruited, in order to speak to a wider audience.

An air of renewal is also blowing in PASOK-KINAL, where satisfaction with the increase in the percentages in the recent elections is evident.

The main issue in the upcoming elections is for the citizens to get to the polls and not abstain under the perception that the election result has been determined.

The turnout in May elections reached 60.94% compared to 57.78% in the 2019 elections and 58.69% in the last European elections.