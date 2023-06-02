Shipping Minister Kliaris says ‘tourism has got off to a good start this year’

Shipping and Island Policy Minister of the caretaker government, Theodoros Kliaris, visited the Port of Piraeus on Friday ahead of the upcoming long weekend.

The minister underlined that tourism has got off to a good start this year.

Kliaris also reassured that the Shipping and Island Policy Ministry, in cooperation with the port authorities, are making every possible effort for the smooth operation of the ports.

A total of 21 ships have been scheduled to depart from the port of Piraeus on Friday, while 15,000 reservations have been made for the Aegean islands, without including the numbers of passengers visiting the Saronic Gulf.

Regarding the islands of the Saronic Gulf, 18 routes using conventional ships and 24 using high-speed ships have been planned for Friday. There are 18 ship departures scheduled from the port of Rafina and 11 from the port of Lavrio.