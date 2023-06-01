Mytilineos says decision on group base transfer abroad to be announced by end of summer

MYTΙLINEOS chairman and CEO, Evangelos Mytilineos, on Thursday referred to pressure from major shareholders to transfer the group’s headquarters abroad in order to further improve the company’s valuation.

Addressing the general meeting of shareholders, however, he clarified that any decisions will be made after the announcement of the group’s results on July 27.

“It is a sensitive issue and we are in a politically sensitive period. I don’t want to cause any problems for anyone, a few days before the elections. Any answer I may give you can be exploited. I will answer on July 27 after the release of the first-half results,” Mytilineos underlined.

He also said that by regaining its investment-grade rating, Greece will attract significant investment funds and estimated that this would occur by the end of the year.

As for the company’s results, he said that unless something dramatic happens, the company will likely exceed by far the 1-billion-euro EBITDA.

Regarding the energy crisis, Europe got very lucky last winter but the crisis is not over, Mytilineos said, adding that the 1.16 billion euros investment in Canada opens up a huge market for the group.