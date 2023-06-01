The rainiest May of the last 15 years in Greece

Greece recorded the wettest May of the last 15 years following a winter with low rainfall and a relatively dry spring for most parts of the country, with the only exception of the west. Based on the data of the National Observatory of Athens/Meteo.gr, heavy rainfall was recorded:

· in the Ionian islands,

· on the mainland,

· in Crete,

· in the Dodecanese

The National Observatory of Athens explained that it is not uncommon to have showers and thunderstorms in May, especially during the evening hours.

Heavy rainfall and a large number of rainy days were also observed in 2007, 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2018.