Logo Image

The rainiest May of the last 15 years in Greece

English

The rainiest May of the last 15 years in Greece

It is not uncommon to have showers and thunderstorms in May

Greece recorded the wettest May of the last 15 years following a winter with low rainfall and a relatively dry spring for most parts of the country, with the only exception of the west. Based on the data of the National Observatory of Athens/Meteo.gr, heavy rainfall was recorded:

·        in the Ionian islands,

·        on the mainland,

·        in Crete,

·        in the Dodecanese

The National Observatory of Athens explained that it is not uncommon to have showers and thunderstorms in May, especially during the evening hours.

Heavy rainfall and a large number of rainy days were also observed in 2007, 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube