European Parliament votes to lift the immunity of Greek MEPs Georgoulis and Spyraki

The European Parliament voted earlier on Thursday in favour of lifting the immunity of Greek MEP Alexis Georgoulis. In a statement, Georgoulis’ lawyer Stamatia Malla said that the “procedure was swiftly concluded due to the repeated and persistent requests of Mr. Georgoulis to the Legal Affairs Committee of the European Parliament for the fastest possible lifting of his immunity.”

Following the lifting of his immunity, the Belgian authorities can proceed with their investigations into alleged sexual abuse three years ago.

The plenary also voted in favour of lifting the immunity of MEP Maria Spyraki. On her part, Spyraki said that she did not hide behind her immunity, adding that she had never been accused of taking the remuneration of her assistants or the illegal disbursement of budget funds. Spyraki also stressed that she had no financial differences with the European Parliament.