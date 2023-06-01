SKY express airline mulling listing on the Athens stock exchange

SKY express airline is considering listing its shares on the Athens stock exchange, depending on market conditions.

According to company sources, if the initial public offering proceeds and is considered successful, additional significant funds will flow into the airline.

SKY express recorded a turnover of 15.9 million euros in 2016, 32.6 million euros in 2017, 59.6 million euros in 2018, 78.7 million euros in 2019, 42.2 million in 2020 and 122.2 million euros in 2021. However, the company recorded after-tax losses amounting to 3.79 million euros in 2021, compared to losses of 7.57 million euros in 2020, while it also proceeded to a share capital increase.

Meanwhile, as part of the implementation of its investment plan, SKY express received the second Airbus A321neo, bringing the total number of its aircraft to 23. The company’s fleet remains the newest and “greenest” fleet in Greece, and one of the most environmentally friendly in Europe.

“By implementing one of the world’s largest investments in the field of aviation with our own funds, we have completed the first part of our investment plan, with the addition of the 23rd aircraft,” Theodoros Krokidas, President of SKY express, stated.

“The company’s dynamic course,” he added, “led to the acquisition of 8 new AIRBUS A320neo, one AIRBUS A320ceo and 6 ATR 72-600.”

“The completion of the first part,” Krokidas stressed, “marks a new cycle of development for SKY express, Greece and the wider economy through the further exploitation of the domestic tourism product and local entrepreneurship as a whole.”