Landis & Gyr intensifies reaction against HEDNO’s tender exclusion decision

Landis & Gyr on Tuesday said it would resort with the European Court against a decision excluding the company from an international tender launched by HEDNO S.A. (Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator S.A.) for the supply of electricity consumption meters.

Werner Liberherr, CEO of Landis & Gyr Group and Aristides Papas, CEO in Greece, told reporters that the group will resort with the European Court of Justice if the Greek State Council would rejected its appeal. A court decision is expected in the next two months.

The two executives said the decision to exclude the group from the tender, on the grounds that the group failed to declare its factory in Korinth as a sub-contractor for the production of the meters, was unfair and illegal. They also stressed that unless their legal efforts were justified, the group would reconsider its investment plans for the Korinth factory.

Landis+Gyr is an industry leader in energy management solutions.