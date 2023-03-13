Investors run to the safety of bond markets

International investors run to the safety of state bond markets on Monday following the collapse of two US banks, while renewed expectations that the US Federal Reserve could take its aggressive monetary policy on hold this week was another boosting factor. The European Central Bank also meets on Thursday with the market generally expecting an increase in interest rates.

In the domestic electronic secondary bond market, the 10-year Greek bond yield fell to 4.26% from 4.45% on Friday, with the 10-year German Bund yield at 2.20% (2.63% on Friday), leaving the yield spread between the two benchmark bonds at 2.06% (1.82%). Turnover was 134 million euros of which 74 million were buy orders.