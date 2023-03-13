ASE weathers international market sell-off

The Greek stock market managed to weather the wave of massive sell-off which hit international markets on Monday on concern over the stability of the US banking market following the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US.

Stock shares managed to end off their day’s lows with the help of the reappearance of bargain hunters late in the day.

The general index of the market fell 0.64% to close at 1,049.55 points, off the day’s lows of 1,025.17 points. The Large Cap index ended 0.63% down and the Mid Cap index fell 0.69%. Turnover was a heavy 152.62 million euros in volume of 65,113,121 shares.

Sarantis (4.32%), National Bank (3.73%), Piraeus Bank (0.71%) and Jumbo (0.67%) scored gains among blue chip stocks, while Mytilineos (-2.98%), Viohalco (-2.96%), OPAP (-2.05%) and OTE (-1.93%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Financial Services (1.78%) and Banks (0.97%) moved up, while Health (-2.90%) and Industrial Products (-2.74%) moved down.

Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, decliners led advancers by 87 to 26 with another 16 issues unchanged. Kreka (11.11%) and Vioter (10.71%) were top gainers, while AAA (-10%) and Attica Bank (-9.99%) were top losers.