Manufacturing production up 8.4% in January

Τhe industrial production index rose 0.5% in January

Greek industrial production rose slightly in the first month of 2023 as a big increase in manufacturing production was offset by a drop in electricity production reflecting mild weather conditions in the country.

Hellenic Statistical Authority, in a report released on Friday said that the industrial production index rose 0.5% in January compared with the same month last year, after a 0.8% decline recorded in the same months in the 2022/2021 period.

The statistics service attributed this development to an 8.4% increase in manufacturing production (computers/electronics/optical up 49.7%, tobacco up 43.4%, leather up 42.3%, pharmaceuticals up 38%) and a 7.8% rise in mining production. On the other hand, water production eased 2.1% and electricity production fell 23.5% in January. The seasonally-adjusted industrial production index fell 1.3% in January from December 2022.

