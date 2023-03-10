Greek exports up 30.2% in January

Greek exports grew faster than imports in January and helped in shrinking the country’s trade deficit. More specifically, Hellenic Statistical Authority in a report on merchandise trade said that the value of imports totaled 6.827 billion euros in January 2023 from 6.455 billion in January 2022, for an increase of 5.8% (excluding oil products imports grew 3.8% while excluding oil products and ships imports rose 4.2%).

The value of exports totaled 4.463 billion euros form 3.428 billion in January 2022, for an increase of 30.2% (excluding oil products exports grew 17.5% while excluding oil products and ships exports rose 17.3%).

As a result, the country’s trade deficit fell 21.9% to 2.364 billion from 3.027 billion in January 2022 (excluding oil products the deficit eased 12.7% while excluding oil products and ships the trade deficit fell by 11.7%).