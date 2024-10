Νόμπελ Λογοτεχνίας 2024: Στη Νοτιοκορεάτισσα Han Kang το φετινό βραβείο

한 강 Han Kang – awarded the 2024 #NobelPrize in Literature – was born in 1970 in the South Korean city of Gwangju before, at the age of nine, moving with her family to Seoul. She comes from a literary background, her father being a reputed novelist. Alongside her writing, she… pic.twitter.com/i5CaSNGYkp

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2024