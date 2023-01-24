Όσκαρ 2023: Η ταινία «Τα Πάντα Όλα» πρώτευσε στις υποψηφιότητες

Η αντίστροφη μέτρηση για τη φετινή, 95η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ ξεκίνησε με τους ηθοποιούς Ριζ Άχμεντ («Sound of Metal», «The Night Of») και Άλισον Γουίλιαμς («M3GAN», «Get Out») να ανακοινώνουν την Τρίτη τις υποψηφιότητες, από το Μπέβερλι Χιλς της Καλιφόρνια.

Η Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε τις τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023 με την τελετή απονομής της υψηλότερης διάκρισης στη βιομηχανία του κινηματογράφου να λαμβάνει χώρα την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theater του Λος Άντζελες ενώ θα μεταδοθεί από το αμερικανικό τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο NBC.

Οι υποψηφιότητες

Καλύτερη Ταινία

«All Quiet on the Western Front»

«Avatar: The Way of Water»

«The Banshees of Inisherin»

«Elvis»

«Τα Πάντα Όλα»

«The Fabelmans»

«Tar»

«Top Gun: Μaverick»

«Triangle of Sandess»

«Women Talking»



Σκηνοθεσία

Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα για το «The Banshees»

The Daniels για το «Τα Πάντα Όλα»

Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ για το «The Fabelmans»

Τοντ Φιλν για το «Tar»

Ρούμπεν Εστλουντ για το «Τρίγωνο της Θλίψης»

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Όστιν Μπάτλερ για το «Elvis»

Κόλιν Φάρελ για το το «The Banshees of Inisherin»

Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ για τη «Φάλαινα»

Πολ Μέσκαλ για το «Aftersun»

Μπιλ Νάι για το «Living»

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ στο «Tar»

Άνα Ντε Αρμας στο «Blonde»

Άντρεα Ράιζμπορο στο «To Leslie»

Μισέλ Γέο στο «Τα Πάντα Όλα»

Μίσελ Γουίλιαμς για το «The Fabelmans»

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

«All Quiet on the Western Front»

«Glass Onion»

«Living»

«Top Gun: Maverick»

«Women Talking»

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

«The Banshees of Inisherin»

«Τα Πάντα Όλα»

«The Fabelmans»

«Tar»

«Triangle of Sadness»

B’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Άντζελα Μπάσετ για το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Χουν Τσάου στη «Φάλαινα»

Κέρι Κόντον στο «the Banshees of Inisherin»

Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις στο «Τα Πάντα Όλα»

Στέφανι Σου στο «Tα Πάντα Όλα»

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Μπρένταν Γκλίσον στο «The Banshees of Inisherin»

Τζαντ Χερς στο «The Fabelmans»

Μπράιαν Τίρι Χένρι στο «Causeway»

Μπάρι Κέογκαν στο «The Banshees of Inisherin»

Κε Χουι Καν στο «Τα Πάντα Όλα»

Μουσική

«All Quiet on the Western Front»

«Βαβυλώνα»

«The Banshees of Inisherin»

«Everything Everywhere All at Once»

«The Fabelmans»

Κοστούμια

«Βαβυλώνα»

«Wakanda Forever»

«Τα Πάντα Όλα»

«Elvis»

«Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris»

Φωτογραφία

«All Quiet on the Western Front»

«Bardo»

«Elvis»

«Empire of Light»

«Tar»

Μοντάζ

«The Banshees of Inisherin»

«Elvis»

«Τα Πάντα Όλα»

«Tar»

«Top Gun: Μaverick»

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

Applause από το «Tell It Like a Woman»

Hold My Hand από το «Top Gun: Maverick»

Lift me Up από το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»

Naatu Naatu από το «RRR»

This is a Life από το «Τα Πάντα Όλα»

Σκηνογραφία

«All Quiet on the Western Front»

«Avatar: The Way of Water»

«Βαβυλώνα»

«Elvis»

«The Fabelmans»

Διεθνής Ταινία

«All Quiet on the Western Front»

«Argentina 1985»

«Close»

«EO»

«The Quiet Girl»

Ταινία Animation

«Πινόκιο» του Γκιγιέρμο ντελ Τόρο

«Marcel the Shell With Shoes On»

«Puss in Boots»

«The Sea Beast»

«Turning Red»

Ντοκιμαντέρ – Μεγάλου Μήκους

«All that Breaths»

«All the Beauty and the Bloodshed»

«Fire of Love»

«A House Μade of Splinter»

«Navalny»

Ντοκιμαντέρ – Μικρού Μήκους

«The Elephant Whisperers»

«Haulout»

«How Do You Measure a Year?»

«The Martha Mitchell Effect»

«Stranger at the Gate»

Οπτικά Εφέ

«All Quiet on the Western Front»

«Avatar: The Way of the Water»

«The Batman»

«Black Panther»

«Top Gun: Maverick»

Ήχος

«All Quiet on the Western Front»

«The Batman»

«Avatar: The Way of the Water»

«Elvis»

«Top Gun: Maverick»

Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ

«All Quiet on the Western Front»

«The Batman»

«Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»

«Elvis»

«Η Φάλαινα»

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Animation

«The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse»

«The Flying Sailor»

«Ice Merchants»

«My Year of Dicks»

«An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It»

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Live Action

«Irish Goodbye»

«Ivalu»

«Le Pupille»

«The Red Suitcase»

«Night Rider»